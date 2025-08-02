The real, hilarious titles put on Japan's adult videos

In my quest to document every gimmick account on the Internet, I've rarely come across something as patently bizarre as JAV Titles. With Elon Musk's grand Twitter experiment collapsing into a neo-Nazi-filled hellhole, we've entered something of a Wild West of posting as activity migrates to a wide variety of other sites, chief among them Bluesky.

That's where we find our subject for today. Don't worry, the content of JAV Titles isn't actually pornographic in itself — rather, it posts real titles from Japan's adult video industry that real, living people sat down, brainstormed, and approved. Who wouldn't be enticed by… going to school on weekends?

I Love Going To School On Weekends… Rion Izumi

Rion Izumi's grades must really be slipping if she's resorting to coming in on the weekends. If that doesn't tickle your fancy, how about Super Erotic Wife 6?

I thought Super Erotic Wife 4 had more depth of character, personally. Not to kinkshame anybody, of course, it's a judgement-free zone here… but it is really funny.