What being online is like now

I hate the ongoing, AI-powered enshittification of the Internet so much. Privacy is on the way out, and freedom of expression isn't too far behind it. Any kind of tech support is basically useless, and there's a 50/50 chance that any given person you reach out to online is going to be ChatGPT wearing a skin suit.

I recently came across this sketch from criminally underrated comedy troupe Complimentary TV that perfectly captures the feeling of trying to literally anything on the Internet nowadays.

What's wrong, online user? Don't you want to justify the gross overinvestment of a group of delusional billionaires?