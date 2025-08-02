Your iPhone's hoarding intervention starts now

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to Cleaner Kit Premium for iOS and reclaim space with AI-powered photo cleanup, video compression, inbox decluttering, and more—all for $29.99.

So, you've got a 256GB iPhone, and 252GB of it is memes, blurry selfies, and 37 nearly identical pictures of your dog? Relatable. But hey, you paid good money for that device—shouldn't you actually be able to use it?

Enter Cleaner Kit, the AI-powered cleaning buddy your iPhone didn't know it needed. This isn't just some storage nag that screams at you when you're down to 2GB—it's a smart, slick, judgment-free sidekick that helps you reclaim space without requiring you to scroll through thousands of photos manually.

Cleaner Kit groups your shots by date, lets you swipe through them Tinder-style (left to archive, right to keep), and compresses large videos so you don't have to pick between baby's first steps and your favorite concert clip. And with AI making the calls, it's fast, smart, and drama-free.

But it doesn't stop at your camera roll. Cleaner Kit also declutters your contact list (because who is "Jen from spin class" anyway?), clears out old calendar events, and even helps you nuke marketing emails in Gmail with surgical precision. Bonus: you can stash sensitive stuff in a secure vault like a digital goblin hoard.

You get all of this forever—no subscriptions, no in-app guilt trips, just a clean, happy iPhone and your sanity back. This Cleaner Kit is the quiet hero your cluttered life has been waiting for.

Get the Cleaner Kit Premium Plan for iOS while it's on sale for just $29.99 (MSRP: $104.97).

