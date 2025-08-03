These $37.99 sheets might be softer than your will to get out of bed

TL;DR; The Super-Soft 1800 Series Bamboo Blend 6-Piece Sheet Set (Cream/King) is on sale for just $37.99 — that's 77% off the regular price of $169.99.

There are two types of people in this world: those who pretend thread count matters, and those who understand that what really matters is how the sheets feel. If you're in the second group, buckle up because these 1800 Series Bamboo Blend sheets are smoother than that guy from marketing who wears too much cologne.

This set is here to upgrade your sleep sitch without requiring you to sell a kidney or cancel your streaming subscriptions. And if "bamboo blend" sounds like the kind of thing a skincare influencer would whisper over a candle, that's because it kind of is. This stuff is breathable, moisture-wicking, and way too luxurious for someone who still eats dinner in bed. But here we are.

Each six-piece set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and four pillowcases, which means you can double-stack your pillows like the royalty you truly are. These sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, so whether you're sleeping on a plush memory foam slab or something more "hand-me-down chic," you're covered — literally and figuratively.

If you've been wrapping yourself in the same scratchy sheets since the Obama era, it's time. Time to treat yourself to something that feels like it was spun by the dreams of baby alpacas. And unlike "trendy" sheets that require a spreadsheet to wash, these are machine washable and low-maintenance. You'll spend less time reading laundry tags and more time horizontal.

Colors? Other sizes? Sure, they've got those. But cream is the kind of neutral that says "I have my life together" even if you definitely just ate string cheese for breakfast.

So go ahead, you deserve a set — or two — of super soft bamboo blend sheets for $37.99 (reg. $169.99).

Super-Soft 1800 Series Bamboo Blend 6-Piece Sheet Set (Cream/King)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.