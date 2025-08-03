Watch as the 11'8" bridge eats an RV

Proving, yet again, that even people towing costly travel trailers will just go for it, ignoring the 11'8+8" bridge ended someone's trip unpleasantly.

The description says that on July 30th, this fifth wheel ended up smacking the bridge. This likely totaled the trailer, and I have no idea what it did to the tow vehicle. I'd guess yanking on the gooseneck like that would mess the alignment up something fierce!

Previously:

