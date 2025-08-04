Aalborg zoo wants donations of unwanted pets. The cats are hungry.

If you're tiring of an unwanted pet, consider donating it to the Aalborg Zoo in Denmark. They have beasts to feed; chickens and certainly horses make fine eating for captive predators.

"If you have a healthy animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us," the zoo wrote in a posting to Facebook. "The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as fodder. That way, nothing goes to waste – and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being for our predators."

Rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens are accepted weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., "but no more than four at a time." If you want rid of a horse, there are various other requirements, but the donation may be tax-deductible. More details are available on the zoo's homepage.

