Dutch candy makers turn liquid sugar into edible art (video)

A candy shop in the Netherlands called Rocks & Rolls Candy makes custom-designed hard candy in front of the shop's giant front windows. They draw a good-sized crowd for a candy shop, and it's easy to see why.

From the moment they dumped out the giant pot of steaming liquid, I was hooked. They add color and flavoring as it starts to cool. Cutting the semi-soft candy into sections with giant scissors looks incredibly satisfying. Then they stack and place all the pieces together to form a large log. The log is turned into thin sections that are then cooled further before being chopped into individual candy pieces with the pleasing "ding" of a spatula. Even once you've figured out what the design is going to be, the final product it its tiny glory is a delight.

In this longer video, the candy artist explains the candymaking process as he creates another seemingly magical image.

For those short on time, here is, well, a short. Short, but no less amazing.

I only wish there were some way to keep the design out of the title. I'm sure YouTube's algorithm would be bury them, but I think it would be fun to try to guess what they are making and possibly have a surprise at the end.

