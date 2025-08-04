Inside the brutal world of Reddit's unbroken bone community

Have you ever broken a bone? From a bike crash, maybe? Falling out of a tree? If so, you may not know it, but you've already been barred from the most exclusive club on the Internet: r/Neverbrokeabone. Like most social clubs, the group, exclusively for those who have managed to preserve the natural beauty of their skeletal system, seems to be mostly occupied with looking down at those on the outside.

If your skeleton proves wanting and you happen to forfeit your membership, you're expected to post your failing and let the ridicules of your former comrades accompany your shameful exit and your prompt ban. It's these posts that make up the bulk of the subreddit's content and its comedy; sort of a "roast me" for people who have just suffered traumatic injuries.

Every comment here is popcorn-worthy, with "brittle-boned bitch" in particular seeming to be a favorite epithet. Doesn't it just roll off the tongue? I've lost far too long just scrolling through and giggling at the extremely creative insults my fellow strong-boned patricians come up with… although it's tempered slightly by the knowledge that one could be ejected from the club and turned upon at any moment.