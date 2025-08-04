Like an ICE agent, man sports a ski mask — then attacks New York subway crowd with mace

ICE agents aren't the only ones disguised in masks as they terrorize the public — eight people were maced on a Manhattan subway by a man sporting a camouflage ski mask. Four of the victims were hospitalized.

The suspect — a man in his thirties — attacked a crowd of commuters inside a subway car at the 14th Street–Union Square subway station around 9:30 pm last night, according to NBC New York. He then fled the scene. And with so many ski masks on the streets nowadays, tracking him down could be a tricky endeavor.

From The Independent: Police are searching for a suspect described as a man in his 30s wearing a camouflage ski mask, NBC4 reported. Witnesses told police the man fled upstairs and out of the station after spraying the irritant, which police reportedly told the local outlet was bear spray. Video shared on the Citizen app showed a heavy police presence at the scene. Subway service was briefly disrupted as emergency crews responded to the incident.

As of this writing no arrests have yet been made as the NYPD continue to search for the suspect.

Previously: The Battle of Los Angeles: ICE raids, peaceful protests, and political theatrics