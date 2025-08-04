Road Rules All-star Sean Duffy to announce US plan for a nuclear reactor on the moon

Reality TV actor turned Transportation Secretary and acting NASA chief Sean Duffy is set to announce plans for the US to beat China and Russia's partnership and build the first lunar nuclear reactor.

The reactor directive orders the agency to solicit industry proposals for a 100 kilowatt nuclear reactor to launch by 2030, a key consideration for astronauts' return to the lunar surface. NASA previously funded research into a 40 kilowatt reactor for use on the moon, with plans to have a reactor ready for launch by the early 2030s.

The first country to have a reactor could "declare a keep-out zone which would significantly inhibit the United States," the directive states, a sign of the agency's concern about a joint project China and Russia have launched.

The directive also orders NASA to designate a leader for the effort and to get industry input within 60 days. The agency is seeking companies able to launch a reactor by 2030 since that's around the time China intends to land its first astronaut on the moon.