Trump rages at Senator Warren

Convicted felon and real estate fraud Donald Trump's screaming response that everything Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says is a lie only confirms her validity.

Trump took to screaming as Senator Warren explained exactly why his firing of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) administrator Erika McEntarfer is so dangerous: we can no longer trust government economic data. One of the more important benchmarks used to judge our economic health has been deleted.

