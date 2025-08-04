Two cards, one price: $25 Sam's Club membership, and you can skip the line

TL;DR: Sam's Club membership is 50% off while supplies last — one purchase gets you two cards for two shoppers!

Why buy one overpriced bottle of hot sauce when you could get a whole gallon for a similar price? That's just one of many luxuries awaiting you at Sam's Club. This warehouse club helps you stock up like it's the end of the world, so you don't have to go grocery shopping every week, or so you can find savings on what you need and want.

This limited-time Sam's Club membership deal is dropping the cost from $50 to $25, so new members can try out the benefits (it's also available to anyone who hasn't been a member for more than six months).

What's in store at Sam's Club (literally)

Sure, you could use your membership to buy a crate of Goldfish crackers or a gallon of salsa big enough to drown a taco truck. But Sam's Club also has so many other perks nobody talks about:

Scan & Go checkout lets you shop with your phone and skip the line!

Free curbside pickup on orders over $50 (a blessing for introverts and the moderately pants-averse).

Movie ticket discounts, rental car deals, hotel savings — basically a cheat code for adulting.

And a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if you regret nothing except the 4-pound tub of trail mix, they've got you.

Join Sam's Club for just $25 with this limited-time offer (MSRP $50). No coupon is needed.

1-Year Sam's Club Membership with Auto-Renew

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.