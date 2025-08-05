Bizarre: Trump seen "taking a little walk" on top of the White House roof (video)

In bizarre footage this morning, Donald Trump is seen shouting at the press while roaming around on the White House roof. And when asked why he is up there, he explains that he is "taking a little walk."

Whatever else he is trying to say is difficult to to decipher, as the press are standing quite far away, shouting back from a sidewalk that borders the far end of the White House lawn. But even more perplexing is why the president is taking his constitutional on top of the House in the first place.

Trump wanders around on the roof of the White House shouting at reporters pic.twitter.com/VXufaBOiUu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2025

(See video, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Turns out, King Trump was "surveying" the area for the $200 million massive ballroom he is planning to install, according to The Independent. And if it's anything like his Mexican wall, it should be a beaut. And just what his voters really need.

