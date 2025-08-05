Giant settlements backfiring on universities as Trump comes back for more

Responding to spam or saying "hello" when you pick up the phone lets fraudsters know you're there. Giving them money lets them know you have more to lose. Days after the University of California in Los Angeles served up a multimillion dollar settlement to a federal lawsuit over alleged antisemitism, the Department of Justice was back for the second course.

U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi and the Justice Department said UCLA would pay a "heavy price" for acting with "deliberate indifference" to the civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students who complained of antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7, 2023. … Initial data shared with The Times on Thursday night showed the cuts to be at least $200 million. On Friday, additional information shared by UC and federal officials pointed to the number being greater than $300 million — more than a quarter of UCLA's $1.1 billion in annual federal funding and contracts. UCLA has not released a total number.

The key passage:

leaders said, they were hoping the multimillion-dollar settlement with Jewish students would buy them time. "It backfired," said one senior administrator at UCLA, reflecting the sense of whiplash felt among many who were interviewed. "Within hours of announcing our settlement, the DOJ was on our back."

UCLA Information Studies associate professor Miriam Posner, sarcastically: "WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING"

Bribery and begging won't be the end of it. The professional-managerial types who now run everything like a restaurant chain are prey animals for guys like Trump. Immediate financial interests prevailing over all other concerns selected its own apex predator; it eats them for breakfast, lunch and dinner too.