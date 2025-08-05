Kilopixel: a 1000-pixel display made of wood

Kilopixel is a 1000-pixel wooden display, 40×25, and you can queue your own pixel art for the real thing to display at the official website. Check out the hall of fame. Creator Ben Holmen explains how and why he spent six years devising, designing and making it.

Compared to our modern displays with millions of pixels changing 60 times a second, a wooden display that changes a single pixel 10 times a minute is an incredibly inefficient way to create an image. Conveniently, 40×25 = 1,000 pixels, leading to the name Kilopixel and the six-letter domain name kilopx.com. How do you back down from that? That's the best domain name I've ever owned.

So I got to work. This project has everything: a web app, a physical controller, a custom CNC build, generated gcode, tons of fabrication, 3d modeling, 3d printing, material sourcing – so much to get lost in. It's the most ambitious project I've ever built.