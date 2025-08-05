Man celebrates 100 days of continuous cooking with his beloved perpetual stew

I'm in awe of this guy's dedication to his perpetual stew. You can follow his entire stew journey from day one here on his TikTok channel. Besides having one very fascinating pot of ever-brewing stew, he also has a wonderful personality.

In this video, you can see him try his "Day 100 Perpetual Stew." His stew even has a name. He calls it "Stewtheius."

So what is a perpetual stew, anyway? A perpetual stew (also known as a hunter's pot, forever soup, or bottomless pot) is a dish that's continuously cooked and replenished over time, sometimes lasting days, weeks, or even years. I'm rooting for Stewtheius, and I live vicariously through these videos imagining what each bowl tastes like. I'd try and make my own, but first I need to learn how to make a one-time stew.



