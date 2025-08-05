PvP wizard simulator requires you to cast spells with your actual voice

If you've ever waved a stick around and screamed incantations at the top of your lungs pretending to be Harry Potter, do I have a game for you. Mage Arena, a recent indie project by first-time developer jrsjams, seems to be having its Schedule I moment — if you're online at all, there's a good chance you've seen it dominating your recommended feeds.

As with that previous game, Mage Arena's success comes from one thing: finding a really, really good idea and focusing in on it really, really hard. The premise is simple: do you think sorcerers or warlocks are cooler? You sure? Cool, now defend your choice in a brutal wizard deathmatch against your fellow mages. The secret sauce, of course, comes from having to use your own voice to cast spells from your grimoire, allowing for some truly chaotic magical shenanigans.

And this way, you get to be a wizard without giving a transphobe your money!