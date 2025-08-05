Tailor drew chalk portraits on fabric

In Chalk Portraits, a 1955 film from the British Pathé archives, Regent Street tailor Henry Weatherill demonstrates his talent for drawing portraits in dressmakers' chalk on cloth. [via Derek Guy]

C/U of a fabric pattern laid out on a piece of fabric in a tailor's workshop. Pan up to show Mr Harry Weatherill, an unconventional tailor who draws portraits on cloth with dressmaker's chalk. L/S of Harry drawing on a piece of tartan. C/U to show that it is a little cartoon face. C/U of the artist. L/S of a large mirror which hangs on the opposite wall. Harry turns around to look at his artwork in the mirror. This helps him to pinpoint any small faults. C/U of the drawing taking shape. It is becoming quite a remarkable piece of art.

Here's a tailor using the chalk for its usual purpose, courtesy of the Artsiness YouTube channel.

Of the many uses for chalk, perhaps the most unexpected is ASMR videos. A typically-crunchy example follows; I find it not at all comforting or satisfying!

Previously:

• Your body is just a giant sack of sidewalk chalk, says creepy video

• Amazing 3D chalk art of Darth Vader

• Zelda-themed stop-motion chalk-drawing animation

• Why this Japanese chalk is being hoarded by mathematicians