War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube, debuts at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

Stop what you're doing and marvel at the cinematic trainwreck currently achieving the impossible on Rotten Tomatoes: a perfect zero percent score. Not "almost zero" — absolute zero, like the temperature at which all molecular motion stops. Which, coincidentally, is exactly what happens to your will to live while watching War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube.

As reported by both The Telegraph and Variety, Amazon Prime's latest contribution to the death of cinema stars Mr. Cube as a surveillance expert watching aliens invade Earth through… Zoom calls and Google Maps.

Remember when alien invasions used to be scary? When Spielberg gave us Tom Cruise running from towering tripods? Well, forget all that — now we've got Ice Cube squinting at a computer screen like someone trying to figure out why their printer won't connect.

The whole thing was filmed during Covid, which explains why it looks like it was shot on a budget of three Amazon gift cards and whatever loose change fell behind Jeff Bezos' couch that he didn't scoop up before one of his bottle-peeing workers found it.

The Terminator had "Hasta la vista, baby." Die Hard had "Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker," War of the Worlds has "I need you to place an official order on Amazon to activate the drone."

The film sat on Universal's shelf for four years, presumably because even algorithms have standards. Now it's found its forever home on Amazon Prime, where it can peacefully decompose alongside classics like "Slime City" and "Abraxas: Guardian of the Universe."

