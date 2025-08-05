You are prohibited from removing old litter from this California beach

Glass Beach, Fort Bragg, is literally trash made pretty. From 1906 to 1967 the town used this stretch of coast as an open dump — people hurled bottles, appliances, whatever, over the cliff.

For the next fifty-plus years the Pacific surf worked like a giant rock tumbler, grinding the broken glass into smooth, bright pebbles. What's left is a carpet of mostly white, green, and brown glass, with the occasional rare blue or red blobular gem.

You can look, you can photograph, you can't pocket. Removing sea glass is banned; the place is now a state park, and the rules are enforced to keep the beach from disappearing one souvenir at a time.

