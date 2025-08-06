Feeling down? Try "song laughing"!

I recently discovered the hard rock band Adam and the Metal Hawks, which formed in 2019 in Long Island, New York. The band, which includes lead singer Adam Ezegelian, John Barry on guitar, Ryan Daverse on bass, and Griffin McCarthy drums, creates original music that, to me, has kind of a Jack Black and Tenacious D vibe — which is to say, I think it's pretty awesome. You should definitely check out their 'serious' music, but what I appreciate almost even more is the sense of humor they bring to the other silly stuff they post on social media, like their funny series where they demonstrate their technique of "song laughing."

Yes, instead of singing, or humming, or playing instrumental versions of various pop songs, they laugh songs. Specifically, two band members, Adam Ezegelian and Ryan Daversa, use laughing — think hee hees and ha has and ho hos — to create the melodies (and sometimes harmonies) of songs like a-ha's (or should this be "ha-ha's"?) "Take on Me," Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" ("Bohemian Laughsody," anyone?), Blink (or Laugh!) 182's "All the Small Things," and more. It sounds completely ridiculous, and it absolutely is. It's also brilliant, and silly, and hilarious. I love them all and I cannot wait until they make more!

See more of Adam and the Metal Hawks on their website, YouTube, or Instagram. And try laughing a song or two, it's pretty good for the soul, and much needed in these overwhelmingly difficult times.