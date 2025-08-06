ICE's campaign of terror and abduction continues in Los Angeles

Do not forget that masked, easily impersonated, and barely identified Federal officers are abducting everyone from lawful citizens to documented laborers under whatever pretense they manufacture.
LA Taco reports on the ongoing horrors:
- Yesterday, August 4th in Camarillo: Volunteers VCdefensa report that a person detained in the immigration office in Camarillo was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, followed by ICE agents. Apparently, 2 or 3 agents entered St. John's Hospital.
- Still staging at Terminal Island: Vehicles are seen using the same license plate numbers.
- South LA on Florence and Compton: Agents seen staging early morning.
- Huntington Beach Home Depot: Several agents were filmed raiding the parking lot.
- From witnesses. They came in contact with the laborers, asked for their i.d., only in English. When the laborer would not produce, they were quickly taken into a vehicle. Some laborers were searched, others were not. One laborer ran into HD with an agent chasing him. We do not know if he escaped.
- One work truck was left abandoned.
