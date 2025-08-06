Invasion season three coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has been serving up some outstanding science fiction since its inception. But sometimes a series that should be hitting at high speed comes at you in low gear. The payoff to their often intellectual approach to sci-fi storytelling can take a few seasons before it begins to pay off. Invasion is one of those. It has all of the elements needed to be great, on the whole, if it'd just move its ass to get the loose ends of its plotlines together. From the look of things, that could be what the third season of the series is all about.

The third season of Invasion will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers starting on August 22.