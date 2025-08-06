Is Tesla stealth-parking its overflow inventory on public streets?

Los Angeles County's Signal Hill appears to be the latest in Tesla's dumping grounds for temporarily tagged vehicles—taxpayer-subsidized storage.

Signal Hill is not the only city that's noticed a slew of Teslas spilling over into surrounding areas. Dozens of unsold Teslas currently pepper the parking lot of a shuttered Dillard's in Chesterfield, Missouri, and the company is paying a lease to keep the cars there while the mall is under construction, according to local television station KTVI-TV. A Tesla showroom in Farmington Hills, Michigan, came under fire in early June for apparently parking overflow vehicles around a nearby mall currently under renovation; officials have said that by doing so, Tesla has been violating the city's zoning laws.

The Tesla overflow in various parts of the U.S. suggests the beleaguered auto manufacturer is having trouble moving cars, following a spate of controversy over CEO Elon Musk and his role in the White House, which prompted protests at Tesla dealerships nationwide. New data shows that Tesla's brand loyalty fell after Musk supported President Donald Trump, and its dominance in the electric vehicle market has slipped, according to Cox Automotive data.