Metal Gear Solid V co-op mod lets you sneak with friends

If you finished Death Stranding 2 recently and started missing Metal Gear Solid right after, you're not alone. Hideo Kojima's PHYSINT, a supposed spiritual successor to the first and best stealth game series of all time, is still years off, however, so I've resorted to what feels like a twentieth playthrough of Metal Gear Solid V.

This time, though, I'm doing it with a friend. It's a good month for co-op mods: Tears of the Kingdom recently got one, and The Phantom Pain has evidently followed suit. It lets you, the host, team up with a friend playing the role of one of your Diamond Dogs soldiers — because you'll eventually have hundreds of them sitting around on your base, and not being able to take any of them into the field with you is ridiculous.

It's a fresh take on what is, quite frankly, one of the best stealth games ever made. It's a damn shame that the base game gave you such a massive open world so ripe for chaos and didn't let you experience it with a friend in tow… but hey, it only took ten years and an immensely dedicated fanbase to rectify that problem!