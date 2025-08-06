Millionaire American trophy hunter killed by Cape buffalo during South African safari

A trophy hunter who once boasted of killing thousands of doves in just three days met a violent end in South Africa when a Cape buffalo — known as "Black Death" — fatally gored him during a safari expedition.

Asher Watkins, 52, was tracking the 1.3-ton bull at the Bambisana concession in Limpopo Province when the animal charged at him at 35 mph, killing him almost instantly. Cape buffalos can weigh up to 1.5 tons and stand 5'6" tall with horns spanning 4 feet. The Coenraad Vermaak Safaris website warns that these animals are "responsible for several deaths and injuries to hunters each year" and are "known to charge unprovoked."

The Texas ranch trader, who ran a multi-million dollar property business, was with professional hunters and trackers when the attack occurred, as reported by Metro UK.

Watkins frequently posted photos of his hunting trophies on social media, including shots with dead mountain lions and wildfowl.

Previously:

• American tourist and Ugandan guide kidnapped by gunmen at popular safari park

• Angry hippo attacks a parked jeep with 3 passengers inside (video)