The mug you wish you invented is 46% off — but stock won't last

TL;DR: The Ember Mug 2 keeps your coffee or tea at the exact temperature you choose—Get this 10oz smart mug for $69.99 (MSRP $129.95) while supplies last.



The self-heating mug is the dream of coffee and tea drinkers across the globe — and someone finally made a version that won't burn your house down.



The Ember Mug 2 is a sleek, smart mug that keeps your drink at the exact temperature you like. Whether you're working, gaming, or just prone to forgetting your coffee until it's ice cold, this 10-oz mug has your back. Even better? You can get it in like-new open-box condition for $69.99 (MSRP $129.95) — that's 46% off, with free shipping included.



Unlike cheap knockoffs or risky heating pads, Ember is made to be smart and safe. It keeps your beverage warm for up to 90 minutes on its own or all day with the included charging coaster. You can even customize your ideal temp (anywhere from 120°F to 145°F), LED color, and presets via the Ember app — or use it right out of the box with the default 135°F setting.



Key features of the Ember smart mug



– LED indicator lets you know when it's ready

– Auto-sleep mode conserves battery

– IPX7 rated: safe for hand-washing and submersion

– Scratch-resistant ceramic coating



This is a verified open-box deal, meaning the packaging may show wear, but the mug itself is inspected and guaranteed to be in new condition. You even get a 1-year warranty.



Get the Ember Mug 2 (10oz) for $69.99 — 46% off while supplies last



Ember Mug 2: Temperature Control Smart Mug 10oz – Black (Open Box)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.