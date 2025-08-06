Trump confirms he might take over the D.C. police (video)

Donald Trump told reporters today that he is thinking about taking control of Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

"Are you considering taking over the D.C. police?" a reporter asked, referring to Trump's threat yesterday to "take Federal control of the City."

"We're considering it, yeah," the mad king confirmed. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

This comes after an unarmed incident in D.C. on Sunday, when two teenagers attempted to carjack fellow teen Edward Coristine, aka Big Balls — DOGE's former 19-year-old Senior Advisor.

In response, Trump lashed out at the nation's capital in a Truth Social post, saying, in part, that "If D.C. doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run." And yes, he is talking about the same city in which "violent crime is down 26% from last year," according to NBC News.

Fun fact: Washington D.C.'s violent crime is at a 30-year-low, according to the DOJ earlier this year, back when facts were facts.

REPORTER: Are you considering taking over the DC police?



TRUMP: We're considering it, yeah pic.twitter.com/Di3NJxRyMf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

