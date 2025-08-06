You won't notice it is gone: Hulu slowly being disappeared into Disney+

Disney and NBCUniversal created Hulu as a streaming brand to front their content without committing to any one thing. Soon it'll be an unmissed memory.

Hulu will become a content hub inside of Disney+. Disney will no longer be promoting the brand independently, and I guess will just convert your Hulu subscription into a Disney+ one. All the "hubs" in Hulu will become sub-hubs, creating a lot of hubbub, bub.

But there are still unanswered questions: if Hulu will soon just be a "hub" on Disney+, then what about the hubs that are already on Hulu? If someone wants to watch the new episode of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, for example, will they have to navigate to "FX on Hulu on Disney+," like a Matryoshka doll of parent companies? One mystery has already been solved: the most difficult element of Hulu to transfer over would undoubtedly be the Live TV element. However, in January of this year, Hulu announced that its Live TV element will be combined with Fubo going forward as part of a settlement of an antitrust suit. So even if Hulu were to stay a separate app, Live TV would still be spun off anyway. This may be a big change for your smart device's home screen, but hypothetically, there won't be much difference to the content itself. Hulu has been majority owned by Disney since 2019, and now they're just bringing all their platforms into one place.

