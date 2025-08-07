Cute squirrels react to homemade nut muffins topped with treats

This squirrels' reactions to nut muffins is too cute. The friendly person in this home sets treats out on their windowsill for the squirrels regularly. In this video, they made nut muffins, each topped with a different treat for the squirrel.

The squirrel seems so excited to discover the treat. The little squirrel sits at the windowsill to enjoy the feast, and seems completely trusting of the human filming. The squirrels on this street are some lucky little critters.

I'd try this myself for the neighborhood squirrels, but I know for a fact that my cat wouldn't allow it. I have a feeling that even if I closed the door during the feeding, my cat would somehow know that a squirrel had been on the premises. And I'd be in big trouble.



See also: Douglas Repetto's Squirrel Cages