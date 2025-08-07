Early game mag released under Creative Commons license

Computer Entertainer was one of the few early game publications to survive the video game crash of 1983, but it barely made it into the 1990s. The Video Game History Foundation, founded by industry historian Frank Cifaldi, announced it had secured the rights to host the full archive of Computer Entertainer and has released it under a Creative Commons license.

Computer Entertainer is one of the only sources for American reviews of classic games like The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, and Super Mario Bros. And because it was run by a game retailer, this magazine is one of the only reliable sources of American game release dates during this period.

The newsletter, co-edited by sisters Marylou Badeaux and Celeste Dolan, also has the unique distinction of being the earliest console video game magazine run by women. To learn more about Computer Entertainer, listen to our interview with Marylou Badeaux on the Video Game History Hour podcast. This is Badeaux's first ever interview about the magazine!