Gallup poll shows Epstein scandal had virtually no effect on Trump support among Republicans

Trump's support has declined markedly among voters with no party affiliation, to 29%, and is at 2% among Democrats. The overall approval rating of 37% is historically dire, but support for the president among registered Republicans remains sky-high at 89%, only two percent short of where it was months ago. Gallup:

Image: Gallup

Republicans broadly approve of Trump's job on each issue, with his handling of foreign affairs garnering the highest rating (93%). Aside from the situation in Ukraine, which earns approval from 70% of Republicans, his ratings on the other issues range from 81% to 88% within his party.

For weeks now there's been endless coverage of Trump's suppression of the Epstein Files, the subsequent exposure of how close he was to the billionaire pedophile, and the various hamfisted attempts at censorship and misdirection since. Pundits and other commentators seriously believed this represented a crisis among his supporters, but that was wishcasting. It turned off 'independents' and median-voter types who don't pay much attention. But Republican voters never wavered. What you saw was specific prominent influencers in the MAGA set panicking. They don't want to fall into the Lindell Zone of used-up Trumpworld outcasts, but this time the Hobson's choice is pedophilia.

