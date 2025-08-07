Jan 6 rioter who urged police killings now holds senior DOJ position

Remember when screaming for police murder was a career-limiting move? Those were the days.

As reported by NPR, former FBI agent Jared Wise — who spent Jan 6 hollering "Kill 'em!" at officers while fellow rioters attacked them — has landed a cushy senior position at the Department of Justice.

This particular specimen of law enforcement evolution went from "Back the Blue" to "Attack the Blue" to "Here's Your Corner Office, Sir" faster than you can say "this is your reward for fascistic loyalty."

Wise testified that calling officers "Nazis" and "Gestapo" while encouraging their murder was just him having "an angry reaction." Sure, buddy. We all have those moments where we demand the execution of law enforcement officers we used to work alongside.

U.S. pardon attorney Ed Martin, a far-right activist hired by Trump, said, "I've seen people hit a cop and that doesn't make it the end of the world." In fact, it opens doors! If you want a high-paying government job these days, don't waste time with qualifications and experience. Just try to get some officers killed.

The DOJ, now staffed exclusively by people who think attempted cop-killing is just spicy patriotism, called Wise "a valued member of the Justice Department." Which really tells you everything you need to know about the current state of American justice.