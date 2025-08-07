Think "orange" doesn't rhyme? These English words might surprise you

This fun list includes English words that don't have any rhymes. It also includes words that only have obscure rhymes. Many of the words on the obscure list are thought to be rhymeless by many, but are in fact rhymable with their obscure counterparts.

Here are some obscure rhyming words on the list. Boing rhymes with doing (the sound of an elastic band snapping). Borscht rhymes with dialectical warshed (washed). Chaos rhymes with naos, the inner chamber of a temple.

Under the list of non-rhyming words, you'll find ambulance, citizen, dangerous, and obvious. I was surprised to find that "orange" isn't on this list. Orange has always come to mind as the most famously non-rhyming English word.

See also: Discovering William Shatner's first spoken word album in a bakery