Time to streamline with AI Magicx, the all-in-one suite that can replace over ten apps

TL;DR: The AI Magicx Rune Plan combines over 75 advanced tools for the ultimate all-in-one creation platform at a price of $59.97 (reg. $972) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Still juggling multiple AI tools? It can be tricky to know when it's best to use ChatGPT, Gemini, or one of the many other tools out there, but you can get 75+ tools in one package with the AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan) for $59.97 (reg. $972) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

You'll have access to a hub of content creation tools where you can build helpful chatbots, design eye-catching logos, generate well-researched copy, and even produce Hollywood-style videos with audio. When you don't have the funds to hire people, AI Magicx will be your ultimate assistant in content creation, no technical experience needed.

Suitable for beginners, just type in your prompt to this AI creation suite and you're good to go!

With the lightning fast progression of AI technology, every iteration is better and more accurate to your prompt. You can save more than ten hours a week and replace ten different apps with everything in one place. The ultimate hack in efficiency, this smart workspace will transform your ideas into professional-grade results, benefiting all kinds of business and personal needs.

Get the AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan) to streamline your team's workflow for only $59.97 (reg. $972) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.