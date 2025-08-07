Trump screaming mad at Intel's CEO, while admiring his new geegaw from Apple

Apple's Tim Cook has gotten the game down, offering promises of investment and something bright and shiny to distract Donald Trump—Intel's Lip-Bu Tan better start shopping.

We are learning it is easier for Tim Cook to brown nose than it is to weather a PR storm. I assume the move is as calculated as the bauble is ugly. Maybe Intel can offer him a golden Rubik's cube or something.

Previously:

• Tim Cook confirms: tech met with Trump to ask for billions in tax breaks

• Kushner and Trump meet with Tech CEOs including Apple's Tim Cook, Alphabet/Google's Eric Schmidt

• In Supreme Court filing, Apple CEO Tim Cook opposes Trump, supports immigrant rights and 'Dreamers'