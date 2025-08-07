Trump screaming mad at Intel's CEO, while admiring his new geegaw from Apple

Image: Boing Boing/ChatGPT

Apple's Tim Cook has gotten the game down, offering promises of investment and something bright and shiny to distract Donald Trump—Intel's Lip-Bu Tan better start shopping.

We are learning it is easier for Tim Cook to brown nose than it is to weather a PR storm. I assume the move is as calculated as the bauble is ugly. Maybe Intel can offer him a golden Rubik's cube or something.

