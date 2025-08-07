Watch: Fake nurse arrested after treating 4,486 patients at AdventHealth in Florida (video)

A 29-year-old Florida woman posed as a registered nurse for seven months and treated 4,486 patients in Flagler County before finally getting arrested on Tuesday. (See video below, posted by the New York Post.)

Amber Bardisa, who was already working at AdventHealth as an "advanced nurse tech," had allegedly stolen the identity of a colleague — a registered nurse whose name was also Amber — to apply for the position in 2024. When questioned about her last name, which had suddenly "changed," she claimed she had just gotten married. AdventHealth did ask to see her marriage license, but never followed through when the license never materialized.

It wasn't until the healthcare corporation actually gave her a promotion in January, 2025 that a suspicious colleague decided to check her status.

"This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we've ever investigated," said Sheriff Rick Staly, via the Flagler County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook. "This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not and violating the trust of patients, their families, AdventHealth and an entire medical community."

From NBC News: When she applied, she allegedly claimed she was an "education first" registered nurse, which meant she had passed the required schooling to become a registered nurse but had not yet passed the national exam for her license. During the hiring process, Bardisa told the hospital she had passed the exam and provided a license number that matched her first name, Autumn, but with a different last name, the sheriff's office said. … The name and license number she provided, however, belonged to another nurse, also with the first name Autumn, who AdventHealth employed at a different hospital, the sheriff's office said. … The two had attended the same college, but the Autumn whose identity was stolen said they did not personally know each other, the sheriff's office said. That Autumn said AdventHealth told her about the alleged fraud in January.



Bardisa was arrested at her home, charged with "seven counts of practicing a health care profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information," according to a statement by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Why AdventHealth allowed her to work as an RN without proof of identity is just another one of life's mysteries.

An imposter nurse was arrested after treating over 4,000 patients at a Florida hospital without a medical license in a two-year scam. pic.twitter.com/dHQPZsEmOz — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025

Previously: Thousands bought bogus diplomas and fake transcripts from Florida nursing school owners and employees

