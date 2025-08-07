Watch self-proclaimed celebrity pickleball coach threaten to shame flight attendant who caught him vaping in bathroom

A viral video shows a self-proclaimed "celebrity pickleball coach" threatening to release footage of a flight attendant who caught him vaping in an airplane bathroom, but his attempt to garner sympathy backfired.

The incident, captured on American Airlines flight 2860, began when Peter "Kobe" Nguyen was confronted for vaping in the lavatory — a federal offense carrying a $1,771 fine. As reported in the New York Post, Nguyen first apologized but then quickly shifted to accusations when the flight attendant reached toward his phone. "She put her hands on me," he declared. "I am a lawyer."

The situation escalated as Nguyen wielded his social media following as a weapon. "I have 25,000 followers that are going to watch this," he threatened, demanding an apology from the crew member. When commenters criticized his behavior, Nguyen offered various justifications, writing "Nicotine withdrawal is real" and claiming he "started vaping because my dad got cancer."

Nguyen posted the video to his Instagram account, which is now private.

In a follow-up post, Nguyen said American Airlines customer service informed him they were conducting an "internal investigation" of the incident.

American Airlines issued the following statement. "A customer on American Airlines flight 2860 with service from Phoenix (PHX) to San Francisco (SFO) was removed from the aircraft upon arrival at SFO due to disruptive behavior. We thank our customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience. The San Francisco Police Department met the flight upon arrival and escorted the customer out of the concourse."

Social media users weren't buying Nguyen's version of events. "What a sorry attempt to portray yourself as a victim," wrote one commenter. "Stop vaping in the airplane, case closed."

"So disappointed this video doesn't end with this 'sorry' excuse for a gentleman being escorted away by security," another responded. "No flight attendant should have to deal with this, no fly lists exist for a reason."

