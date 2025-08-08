Ben and Jerry's co-founder responsible for "Remember Hiroshima" doll placed in "It's a Small World"

Ben and Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen and his activist group "Up In Arms" placed an emaciated doll asking riders to "Remember Hiroshima" inside Disneyland's ear-worm attraction.

The doll was spotted on the classic Disney ride on Sunday, August 3, a few days before the 80th anniversary of the 1945 Hiroshima bombing by the United States. As images and videos of the doll went viral, TikTok user mamahuahua revealed herself as the guest who had brought it into the park and placed it on the ride.

…

Cohen confirmed his connection to the doll in a phone interview with Fox News.

"The whole idea of the small world exhibit is that it's a small world after all," Cohen said. "You got all the children from the different countries around the world being together, loving each other. And we put a doll in there that says, 'Remember Hiroshima.' I mean, that's what was supposed to happen after the bomb in Hiroshima. We were supposed to remember what we did there and say, 'Never again.' And we've, we've ignored that."

Through the four-year Up in Arms campaign, Cohen is protesting the Pentagon's $900 billion budget and specifically the war in Gaza, which he calls the "moral issue of our time."