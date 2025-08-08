Clingy cat refuses to let go of owner's arm

This adorable cat absolutely refuses to let go of a human's wrist in this funny video. The cat holds the human hostage with what looks like one very strong grip. Every time the person tries to pull their hand away, the cat lets out a loud, sassy meow.

If you find yourself in this situation, the best thing to do is surrender to the cat. The cat is clearly the boss in this situation. I have a feeling the person in this video came to this conclusion, and may have had to cancel their afternoon plans.

If your cat is a clinger like the one in this video, consider yourself lucky. Cats are often solitary creatures, so a cat that likes to cuddle (or hold your arm hostage) is a special treat. I'd let my cat hold my arm like this all day if she wanted to.

