ICE arrested MAGA-worshipping owner of "Trump Burger" in Texas — now faces deportation

If the Lebanese owner of Trump Burger thought his blatant support of Donald Trump would give him a free pass in Texas, he was sorely proven wrong when ICE arrested in May. The 28-year-old MAGA man was accused of immigration fraud and now faces deportation.

Roland Mehrez Beainy did more than just name his small chain or restaurants after the felonious president — he also plastered large Trump-worshiping signs around his diners, one that read, "Trump was right about everything. Wake up, America!" And another that said, "Jesus is my savior. Trump is my president."

It's unclear whether or not the gentleman, now out on bond, still holds these cultish views, but he did come to one realization about the Trump regime: "90 percent of the s—t they're saying is not true!" he told reporters, via The New Republic. Sadly, sometimes the painful truth comes a little too late.

From The New Republic: Roland Mehrez Beainy, a 28-year-old Lebanese immigrant, opened the original Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas, in 2020 and has since expanded into a chain across the state. While the restaurants have no official connection to the president, Beainy said that he'd launched the business in support of Trump who he believed had greatly improved the economy during his first term—and even said that he hoped to collaborate with the president one day. But in May, Beainy found himself on the wrong side of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown when he was arrested on allegations of immigration fraud. The Department of Homeland Security said they'd received evidence that the marriage through which he had applied for citizenship was a "sham designed to game the system." "This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws," the agency said in a statement to Chron. In June, Beainy was granted his request for bond while he undergoes immigration proceedings. Beainy told Chron that his attorney had advised him not to comment, but did say that "90 percent of the s—t they're saying is not true."

(See video here, posted by KHOU 11.)

