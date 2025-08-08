Labubu heist in Los Angeles

Four men broke into One Stop Sales in La Puente, California, and stole all of its inventory—thousands of dollars worth of Labubu "monster elves," the toy of the year. The store announced its predicament on Instagram. Deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were there within minutes but too late to nab the suspects.

"Several boxes of Labubu dolls were stolen, valued at approximately seven thousand dollars," the sheriff's department said in a statement. The burglars were using a stolen Toyota Tacoma that was recovered shortly after the burglary, the sheriff's office said.

At least they have footage to prove the Labubus didn't simply escape.

Labubu dolls are made by Chinese company Pop Mart, whose "blind box" collectibles are a worldwide hit—and hard to find. It recently sued 7-Eleven over the Lafufu counterfeits available there.