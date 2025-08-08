Odilon Redon's surreal fish-man drawing is both creepy and captivating

Today I had fun looking at this 1888 drawing by Odilon Redon titled, "Then a strange creature appeared with a head of man and a body of a fish." The intricate detail, scratchy texture, and creepiness of this drawing are fantastic. The fish-man in the drawing is both endearing and ominous looking.

This fantastic artwork from is refreshing compared to a lot of the art in contemporary galleries today. I don't want to look at an expensive, blank canvas on the wall. I could look at Odilion Redon's dreamy creatures all day, though.

From the Public Domain Review: "Odilon Redon (1840 – 1916) was a French symbolist painter, printmaker, draughtsman and pastellist, who over the course of his career, developed a singular style that anticipated both the decadent symbolism of the late nineteenth century and the modernism of the early twentieth."

