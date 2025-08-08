Thirst-trap totalitarian who poses with caged humans shocked to be mocked on South Park

Our dead-eyed deporter-in-chief is having a full-blown narcissistic breakdown after learning that being a performatively cruel asshat on national television might have consequences.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Kristi "Say Cheese While I Destroy Lives" Noem dragged her persecution complex onto Glenn Beck's radio show to cry about how South Park depicted her as precisely what she is: a preening sociopath who treats human suffering like a Vogue photoshoot.

"It's so lazy to make fun of women for how they look," mewled the fascist fashionista who turned El Salvador's notorious prison into her personal TikTok backdrop. Honey, they're not mocking your face — they're mocking whose entire political strategy is "What if Border Patrol, but make it about me?"

Meanwhile, the episode that portrayed Trump in bed with Satan gave South Park its highest ratings since 1999. It turns out that Americans still appreciate the classics: satire, democracy, and watching terrible people get exactly what they deserve.

Previously:

• Kristi Noem finally gets real: 'You can't trust the government anymore' (video)

• The hilarious but sad life of Kristi Noem (video)

• Texas city manager called Kristi Noem 'Homeland Barbie'

• Trump picks liar and puppy killer Kristi Noem to lead Homeland Security

• Puppy-killing MAGA princess Kristi Noem costs GOP thousands in cancelled fundraiser