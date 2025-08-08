Trump's revenge vendetta hits New York AG's office

Remember when the Justice Department used to investigate crimes instead of serving as a presidential revenge subscription service?

As reported in The New York Times, Trump's Justice Department is going after New York AG Letitia James, who dared to make the Criminal-in-Chief face consequences for his misdeeds.

Trump's attack dog, John Sarcone III, just slapped James's office with two subpoenas, one specifically targeting her successful fraud case against President Epstein-Pal. You know, the one where she caught him inflating his assets and hit him with a half-billion-dollar penalty.

The DOJ is suddenly very concerned about Trump's "civil rights." Naturally, they're using a statute meant to protect citizens from racist cops to shield a billionaire from facing consequences for lying about his wealth. Apparently, holding a rich fraudster accountable for their actions is now considered a civil rights violation.

"Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration," says James's lawyer Abbe Lowell. It's like watching a toddler who got caught with his hand in the cookie jar trying to have his mommy arrested.

