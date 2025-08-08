Watchdog identifies MAGA Mike "converting campaign funds to personal use"

Speaker of the House "MAGA" Mike Johnson seems to have complicated situations revolving around his Washington DC housing choices that look like he's breaking the law.

Seems Mike is either living in his office or having his campaign pay his rent. It's also interesting that his prior home doubled as a "ministry center."

Johnson is currently residing at the residence of his Republican colleague, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), who told Semafor in late April that the speaker was "a friend and needed a place." Issa purchased the home earlier this year for $1.5 million from former Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), whose estimated net worth has exploded to more than $45 million since being elected to office in 2018, and is among Congress's most successful and lucrative stock traders. The complaint detailed five campaign fund disbursements of $2,500, or $12,500 in total, for "rent" to Greene Properties Inc., which is owned by Issa. Given that the disbursements made no mention of the rent being for office space or other legally permitted expenses, the watchdog alleged that the records indicate Johnson "violated FECA by converting campaign funds to personal use." Johnson's previous residence in Washington, D.C. was a $3.7 million townhouse that doubled as a "ministry center" run by Tennessee pastor Steve Berger, a powerful ally of Gov. Bill Lee who resigned from his church's board after allegations that he failed to act on child abuse claims. RawStory

Previously:

• MAGA Mike escalates the GOPs war on the Judiciary

• MAGA Mike Johnson ready to 'axe' PBS and Planned Parenthood

• MAGA Mike closes the House of Representatives to protect Dear Leader from an Epstein vote

• 'We live in a depraved culture' — MAGA Mike Johnson says LGBTQ teens are triggering his god