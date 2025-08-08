YouTuber's "dumpster camper" miserably fails stealth and durability tests (video)

A YouTuber tried to stealth camp in his custom-made Los Angeles dumpster on the Venice Beach boardwalk.

YouTuber Prestongoes keeps a positive attitude despite facing numerous self-imposed setbacks. Poor design left him unable to roll, steer, or reliably move his extremely heavy camper around. Visible out-of-place technology, like the motorized skateboard wheels and brightly lit cameras, immediately identified him as not belonging.

Ignoring the gentleman who was searching the dumpster for loot before he'd even gotten it to his intended location was a sign that the YouTuber shouldn't continue this in Venice. There are no dumpsters out on the boardwalk where he put it. There are a lot of people, like the cyclist who noticed something was up and came back later with friends. I also would not be surprised to find the group of people hanging out at the padogas, keeping our adventurer from the restroom, were selling popular narcotics. Grunting like a stuck pig is an inadequate form of self-defense on Los Angeles' Ocean Front Walk after 8 pm.

I look forward to his next attempt.

