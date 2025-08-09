Your excuses for not reading are over — Headway Premium is just $48 for life

TL;DR: Work on your self-growth, boost your professional skills, and become a trivia night menace with lifetime access to Headway Premium—now just $47.99 with coupon code READ20.

We're not saying you should cheat at trivia. But if you happen to absorb 15-minute summaries of the world's best non-fiction books on psychology, leadership, productivity, and random historical facts, and then happen to dominate your local pub's trivia team, well, that's just strategy.

Headway Premium is your shortcut to reading more books without ever committing to the full 300 pages. This lifetime subscription ($47.99 with code READ20) gives you access to a growing collection of concise summaries from today's most acclaimed nonfiction titles. Think: Atomic Habits, Thinking, Fast and Slow—and way more.

Whether you're working on personal development, climbing the career ladder, or just want to understand what your coworker meant when they mentioned "the 80/20 rule" again, this app has your back.

Why people love Headway:

Learn in your spare time with 15-minute audio or text summaries

Work on your self-growth with curated learning paths based on your goals

Level up your personal and professional growth on your own schedule

Learn things you actually use—no fluff, no filler

Oh, and it makes you kind of terrifying in conversation. Who just casually quotes Freakonomics over coffee? You do now.

So yeah, keep your cat videos. Just mix in a few bite-sized brain boosts while you scroll. Your future self—and your trivia team—will thank you.

For a limited time, you can ditch monthly subscriptions and grab lifetime access to Headway Premium for a one-time payment of $47.99 (MSRP: $299.95) using the coupon code READ20 through September 7. That's 84 percent off the usual price.

