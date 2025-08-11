An idea that could make reading subscription content affordable

It's hard to run a content-oriented business online these days. Google has rendered traditional advertising methods useless. The rules of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) change so quickly that most sites can't keep up. One of the ways that websites, including this one, try to stay afloat is by offering subscriptions to their content. There are a couple of websites that I subscribe to. Foreign Policy is one of them. I get a lot of value out of their daily and weekly content. I dig the magazine. For me, it's worth the price of admission.

But there are some sites that I respect, but can't bring myself to subscribe to. The Verge is a great example of this. I love the work they do (although I do miss Dieter's reviews), but there are too many other free sources that offer similar coverage. That said, today I ran across a piece by Allison Johnson that I would like to read. She spent some time relying solely on her smartwatch for communications. I'd love to know what she learned! Sadly, it's paywalled. The cost of living is too damn high for me to pay for monthly, full site access for the four or five stories I'd like to read every few weeks. If I had my choice, I'd pay for each story that I wanted to read on a case-by-case basis.

Is anyone doing this? Why is no one doing this? It's possible to purchase access to individual academic papers online. I use a Shutterstock account to snag images on an as-needed basis. Doesn't make sense to let folks pay for what they want without forcing them to pay for stories they'd rather scroll past. In my opinion, not making individual stories available for purchase on an a la carte basis is throwing away money. Maybe the processing fees it'd take to make this happen are too steep. Perhaps the bookkeeping for thousands of individual transactions would drive a site's accountants onto the shores of madness.

But a fella can dream.