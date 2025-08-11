Ikea to set up shop in Best Buy, but only in Florida and Texas

Best Buy has its Apple islands, and soon it will have Ikea forts in its big-box stores. The miniature Ikeas will pitch the Swedish giant's home appliances and kitchen design services.

The new in-store collaboration will launch in 10 stores throughout Florida and Texas, featuring 1,000-square-foot IKEA footprints that showcase inspirational kitchen and laundry room settings. These spaces are designed to inspire customers and help them create a cohesive, beautiful living space with the best high-tech appliances. At the IKEA in Best Buy experience, customers can also receive support from IKEA co-workers to plan and order home furnishing solutions and Best Buy's blue shirts will also be in the store to provide advice on electronics.

"When you're shopping for new electronics, whether it's a laptop or a TV or a washing machine, it's important to understand the technology and make a decision based on how it will help you, your family and your home in your everyday life," Patrick McGinnis is quoted saying in a press release. "With this partnership, we get to combine technology and design and show shoppers what's truly possible in their home like never before."

I don't think I've ever read such a dead quote. It's so meaningless you wonder if a human has even seen the plans for this yet. Executives wandering into the offices this morning and screaming like Homer Simpson when they see what the AI announced over the weekend.

Here's the list: Boynton Beach, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lakeland, FL, Melbourne, FL, Waterford Lakes, FL, Alamo Ranch, TX, Hulen, TX, Humble, TX, Mesquite, TX, South Austin, TX.